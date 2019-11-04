|
|
Namon Nelson
Namon Ray Nelson, 81, of Booneville passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Booneville. He was a wood finisher and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Nelson of the home; two sons, Michael Nelson and wife Gailye of Booneville and Jeffery Nelson and wife Amber of Greenwood; a sister, Morease Woolsey of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Family visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood. The family will hold a private service at a later date.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 6, 2019