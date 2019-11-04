Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Resources
More Obituaries for Namon Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Namon Nelson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Namon Nelson Obituary
Namon Nelson
Namon Ray Nelson, 81, of Booneville passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Booneville. He was a wood finisher and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Nelson of the home; two sons, Michael Nelson and wife Gailye of Booneville and Jeffery Nelson and wife Amber of Greenwood; a sister, Morease Woolsey of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Family visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood. The family will hold a private service at a later date.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Namon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -