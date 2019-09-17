|
|
Nan Dyer
Nan Dyer, 79, of Griffithville, formerly of Fort Smith, passed away Sept. 16, 2019, at Unity Health in Searcy. She was born June 2, 1939, in Fort Smith to the late Kenneth McMann and Laura Johnson McMann. Nan was a wonderful mother and dedicated loving wife. She loved to dance, play Bingo, sew, cook and travel with her husband. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her love for the holidays.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Klee.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Dyer; four daughters, Georgia Ann Gilley (Glenn) of Fort Smith, Deborah Scherff (Chris) of Greenwood, Nancy Hunter (Billy) of Alma and Mary Ann McAllen of Mount Vernon; two sons, Ronald Mullenix and Karl Klee of Fort Smith; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her mini schnauzer, Little Man.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Sullivan Funeral Care with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Sullivan Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Dogwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Unity Health for their astounding care for their loved one in her final days.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care — Memorial Chapel & Crematory. (501) 742-3621.
Online condolences may be made at www.SullivanFuneralCare.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 18, 2019