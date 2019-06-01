|
Nancy Clark
Nancy Clark, of Cameron, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the age of 72. God blessed her with eight extra, wonderful years after her liver transplant in 2011; eight years that were filled with memories and good times. She enjoyed spending time with her family and beloved pets, Rosie and Bear. Even in her delicate state, she was resilient in so many ways and undoubtedly a one-of-a-kind individual.
She always said, "Hold your head high." Her headstrong and unwavering will kept her going each day. While even though she is gone, we will keep her memory alive by telling her many colorful stories.
Our mother did not wish to have a service, but instead be remembered as the strong and independent woman she was. We would like to encourage those who knew her to be organ donors. If not for her liver transplant, the last eight years would not have been possible.
She was a loving and caring person, always rescuing any animal in need as a licensed wildlife rehabilitator in California and Oklahoma.
She has joined her father and mother, Tracy and Opal Clark, in heaven.
She is survived by her brother, Tracy Clark and wife Debbie; her daughter, Tracy Wilson and husband Ken and their children, Jackie Smith, Kenny Wilson and Jeremiah Wilson; her son, Larry Frazier and wife Millie and their daughters, Shaelee and Tiara Frazier; and her daughter, Opal Liggett and husband Sean and their children, Caitie, Paxton, Rylee Jo and Cali Liggett. Additionally, she is survived by her beloved dog, Bear, along with her two red-footed tortoises.
Her ashes will be spread in some of her favorite places by family and friends. Gone, yet not forgotten. We love you, momma.
Cremation was under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
