Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Highway
Fort Smith, AR 72914
Nancy Darnell Obituary
Nancy Darnell
Nancy Deshan Darnell, 94, of Fort Smith passed away July 23, 2019. She was born Aug. 31, 1924, in Cushing, Okla. She was a member of the Golden Eagle's Camping Club, United Methodist Women's Circle and St Paul's United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Frances Darnell; her parents, James and Ethel (Mainard) Deshan; and her sister Wilma Brust.
She is survived by her son, James Darnell and wife Glenda; two daughters, Carolyn Darnell and Marilyn Clauson and husband James, all of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren, Michael and wife Carla Jeremiah, Stephen Jeremiah, Robert and wife Teresa Winfrey, David Clauson, Kevin and wife Rebecca Clauson, Justin and wife Audrey Schaper, Natalie and husband Brian Goude and Adrienne and husband Michael Mahar; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at noon Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel 4817, Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. There will be no visitation.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019
