|
|
Nancy Deal
Nancy Lee Deal, 74, of the Bond Special community passed away Friday, April, 26, 2019, at her home. She was retired from Citizens Bank and Trust Co. in Van Buren and was a member of Church of Christ in Alma.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Wood; her parents, Wayne E. and Edith (Reed) Armstrong; two brothers Eddie "Bud" and Jim Armstrong; and one sister-in-law, Donna Armstrong.
She is survived by her husband, Richard of the home; two daughters, Edith Carlene Yell of Stilwell, Okla., and Amy Oliver of Mulberry; one brother, Jerry Armstrong of Alma; one niece, Lori Lewis of Alma; one nephew, Jerry Allen Armstrong of Little Rock; five grandchildren, Jewel Yell, Dillon Jones, Jacob Yell, Amanda Jones and Jacie Yell; one great-grandson, Dawson Jones; and one great niece, Carmella Lewis.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Church of Christ in Alma. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Church of Christ, P.O. Box 775, Alma, AR 72921.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 1, 2019