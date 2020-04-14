|
|
Nancy Edwards
Nancy Sagely Edwards passed away April 11, 2020. She was born July 21, 1933, in Fort Smith to the late Delmer and Marion Pittman Sagely. She attended the University of Arkansas and Ouachita University, where she met the love of her life, Bill Edwards. Following multiple moves during her husband's military career, they retired to Fort Smith in 1973. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church. Nancy was a beautiful and gracious lady, wife and mother. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by a brother, J.D. Sagely and wife Judy; and several nieces and nephews. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Bill Edwards Jr. and Cindy, Mark Edwards and Claudia and Ken Edwards and Janet; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Private services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse online at www.samaritanspurse.org.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 15, 2020