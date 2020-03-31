|
Nancy Elmore
Nancy Elaine Elmore, 52, of El Dorado passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. She was a member of Rose Garden Full Gospel Church in Jenny Lind. Nancy was one of a kind. She loved to collect things: Dukes of Hazard, Elvis and especially the Bee Gees. She loved to dance and sing. She will be missed very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Rose Elmore.
She is survived by two sisters, Rhonda Chadwick and husband David of El Dorado and Shannon Williams and husband Paul of Mansfield; a halfsister, Jackie Steele and husband Tim of North Pole, Alaska; a brother, Paul Bryan Elmore of Mansfield; three nephews, Dustin Edwards, Allen Williams and Jacob Elmore; and four nieces, Carrie Stewart, Tabitha Edwards, Macy Cowan and Jaden Elmore.
Private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 2 at Huntington Cemetery with Gary Holley officiating, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 1, 2020