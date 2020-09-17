Nancy Gibson
Nancy Vaughan Gibson left this earthly life on Sept. 14, 2020, in Fort Smith, after a long battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 11, 1945, in Fort Smith, the second child to William Dudley and Regina Elizabeth (Vaughan) Cardwell.
Nancy attended St. Scholastica Academy in Fort Smith, graduating class of 1963. She earned her BSE and MSE degrees in special education and biology with a minor in psychology from the University of Arkansas. She served a brief stint in Tulsa, where she worked in education at Hissom Memorial Center for individuals with developmental disabilities before coming back home to Fort Smith, where she went to work for the public school system.
She married Charles Wayne Scamardo on Dec. 23, 1976, in Pulaski County. They were married for 25 years before Charlie's death. In 2003, Nancy retired from a long, successful career working in special education and teaching biology at Northside High School in Fort Smith, where she remains loved and well respected by not only former students, but faculty as well. Nancy said many times throughout her lifetime, "I was put on this Earth to be an educator." On Oct. 13, 2007, Nancy was united in marriage to Wesley Gibson, who has remained her constant companion since that time. Together, they were parents to a special girl, Breezy, a female English bulldog.
Nancy hailed from a rich heritage in the Sebastian County area. Her mother and aunt, Genevieve "Sis" Hamer (twins), were the first females in the state of Arkansas to achieve status as Eagle Scouts, as well as being among only five females in the nation at that time. Additionally, Nancy's maternal grandfather, Judge William Henry Vaughan, was instrumental in the establishment of the first Catholic Mission in northwest Arkansas, now known as Tontitown. When two Jesuit monks arrived from Rome in search of a place for this mission, Judge Vaughan helped Father Tonti and the other priest setup the new parish. For this, Pope Pius X sent letters of gratitude along with a blessed cross to Judge Vaughan for his contributions toward the new mission. Nancy left instructions for the cross to be entrusted to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for historical preservation in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sue Ann Cardwell; and her first husband, Charlie Scamardo Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Wes Gibson; a stepdaughter, Alexis Gibson; two first cousins, Alma "Sisty" Williams and Patricia Gould of Washington state; her special furbaby, Breezy; as well as numerous extended family throughout the United States. Nancy also leaves innumerable friends.
Private rosary will be said at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church followed by funeral Mass at noon. Interment of ashes will immediately follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Columbarium. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 22 N. 13th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
