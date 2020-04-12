Home

Nancy Hatcher


1943 - 2020
Nancy Hatcher Obituary
Nancy Hatcher
Nancy Dale Hatcher, 76, of Fort Smith passed from this life on April 9, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 2, 1943, in Gober, Texas, to the late Evans and Hazel Dale. Nancy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and an excellent cook. She was an active member of Grand Avenue Baptist Church, where for many years she taught children's Sunday school. Nancy will be remembered for being a wonderful Christian lady.
Sharing 56 wonderful years of marriage, Nancy is survived by her husband, Ron Hatcher; two daughters, Andra Alain Williamson and husband Rod of Fort Smith and Dina Marie Long and husband Bryan of Owasso, Okla.; a brother, Johny Mac Dale of Telephone, Texas; five grandchildren, David Bradley Williamson and wife Erika and Jason Blake Williamson, both of Fort Smith, and Sagely Marie Long, Quinn Elise Long and Brayden Christian Long, all of Owasso; as well as three great-grandchildren, Clara, Carmilla and Pepper Williamson.
Private service and burial will be held Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2020
