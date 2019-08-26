|
|
Nancy Highfill
Graveside service for Nancy Jane Vogel Highfill, 82, of Monroe, La., will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.
Mrs. Highfill, the only child of Charles Henry Vogel and Margaret Francis Bruton Vogel, was born March 2, 1937, in Fort Smith and passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Monroe. She attended St. Anne's Academy in Fort Smith where she met and married her sweetheart, Hoyt Highfill. They began an adventure of a lifetime, taking them to every state in the United States and most of the provinces in Canada. After their time in the Air Force, they embarked on a new frontier, moving their young family to Monroe in the early '60s to open their own store, Value Mart. Over the years, they had several other business ventures. They enjoyed building and designing numerous homes, motor homes and airplanes. They put down deep roots and made lifelong friends. But most of all, Nancy was a wife and mother, enjoying the activities and sporting events of her children, grandchildren and great-grands. She was a lifetime member of Jesus the Good Shepherd and enjoyed University of Louisiana at Monroe sports and the Little Theater. She loved to talk and laugh, but never missed a chance to see a good fire or town excitement. She had a love for Yorkies.
Mrs. Highfill was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Hoyt Highfill; and her beloved son, Larry "Bud" W. Highfill.
Survivors include daughters, Deb Harrison (John) of Chandler, Texas, and Mary Katherine of Highfill, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Connie Godby Highfill of Monroe; five grandchildren, Timothy D. Harrison (Jill) of Justin, Texas, Patrick A. Harrison (Barbara) of Monroe, Leslie Highfill Oglesby (Nick) of Sterlington, La., Peter M. Harrison (Melissa) of Bedford, Texas, and Audrey Highfill Harvey (Matthew) of Monroe; seven great-grandchildren, Morgan, MacKenzie, Madison, Heidi, Andrew, Lucy and Tessley; and numerous cousins, family and friends.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to Robin Cox with Serenity Care Providers and the special ladies who gave such great care and companionship during her final months, Louisiana Hospice, Julia Martin, Dr. Kerry Anders, Dr. David Barnes, Dr. Clement Fox and Kyle Klitzke of Community Pharmacy. We appreciate the role you each played in Nancy's care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences may be made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 27, 2019