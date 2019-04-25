Home

Nancy Kramer-Oakes, 71, of Winslow died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her home.
Rosary, funeral Mass and reception will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of the Ozark Shrine in Winslow with private burial at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
She is survived by her husband, Milford; two daughters, Jamie and Tina; two sons, Ryan and Wade; two sisters, Kathy and Peggy; three stepsons; and 13 grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
