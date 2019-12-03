Home

Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church
1951 - 2019
Nancy Lewis
Nancy L. Lewis, 68, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. She was born Oct. 3, 1951, to the late Dan and Hannah Phillips. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith, where she was a member of the First Presbyterian Women. She had master's degrees in both education and counseling and was an elementary school counselor for many years. In retirement, she volunteered at Cavanaugh Elementary School, where she was a child mentor and confidant. Nancy was also an accomplished vocalist and pianist. She was beloved by all the children she served in her career. In 1992, she survived leukemia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grant C. Lewis.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Lewis of Alma; two sons, Torger Lewis of Fort Smith and Mark Lewis of Cave Springs; a brother, Dan Phillips of Dallas; and two grandsons.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cavanaugh Elementary — Nancy Lewis Library Book Collection, 1025 School St., Fort Smith, AR 72908.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
