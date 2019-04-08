|
|
Nancy Love
Nancy Carol Love, 66, of Cedarville passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 11, 1952, in Fort Smith to the late Charles and Dorothy Latsha. She was a devoted homemaker and attended Northside High School.
Her brother, Charles Latsha, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Angela Rene Johnson and husband Zachary of Fort Smith; son, Keith David Love and wife Ginger of Fort Smith; her sister, Sylvia Harms of Pocahontas, Iowa; and six grandchildren, Shelby Dickens, Ashley Love, Mason Love, Trystan Johnson, Connor Johnson and Jordyn Johnson.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Roselawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Roger Latsha, Greg Latsha, Trystan Johnson, Connor Johnson, Mason Love and Kyle Dickens.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
