Nancy Medlock
Nancy Jo Medlock, 80, of Ozark died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Ozark.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at First Christian Church in Ozark, and burial at Cemetery Ridge Cemetery under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by her husband, Frank; three daughters, Nanette Medlock, Tammie Schramm and Shannon Choate; two sons, Richard McClain and Scott Medlock; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 27, 2019