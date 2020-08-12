1/1
Nancy Newnam
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Newnam
Nancy Sue Traywick Newnam, 72, of Poteau passed away Aug. 11, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born May 15, 1948, in Shawnee, Okla., to Claud and Beulah McGinnis. She was the owner and operator of Skate-Reation for 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don Ed Traywick; five brothers, Buck, John, Dick, Sam and Pat; and a sister, Willa Lou.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Newnam; a son, Kevin Traywick of Poteau; a daughter, Kelly and husband Scott Harrison of Panama; two bonus children, Mike Newnam of Poteau and Missy Newnam of Pocola; four grandchildren, Kale Harrison of Panama, Kendy Traywick of Poteau, Britney Harrison of Fort Smith and Ky and husband Tyler Butler of Shady Point; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at First Free Will Baptist Church in Poteau with Jim Cook, Cory Thompson and Phil McGehee officiating. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Pallbearers will be Benny Jones, Brent McGinnis, Shadd Stover, Steve Evans, Jimmy Smith and James Ford.
The family will be at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Thursday to visit with relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Evans & Miller Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved