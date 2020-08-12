Nancy Newnam

Nancy Sue Traywick Newnam, 72, of Poteau passed away Aug. 11, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born May 15, 1948, in Shawnee, Okla., to Claud and Beulah McGinnis. She was the owner and operator of Skate-Reation for 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don Ed Traywick; five brothers, Buck, John, Dick, Sam and Pat; and a sister, Willa Lou.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Newnam; a son, Kevin Traywick of Poteau; a daughter, Kelly and husband Scott Harrison of Panama; two bonus children, Mike Newnam of Poteau and Missy Newnam of Pocola; four grandchildren, Kale Harrison of Panama, Kendy Traywick of Poteau, Britney Harrison of Fort Smith and Ky and husband Tyler Butler of Shady Point; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at First Free Will Baptist Church in Poteau with Jim Cook, Cory Thompson and Phil McGehee officiating. Interment will follow at Monroe Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

Pallbearers will be Benny Jones, Brent McGinnis, Shadd Stover, Steve Evans, Jimmy Smith and James Ford.

The family will be at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Thursday to visit with relatives and friends.



