|
|
Nancy Organ
Debra Stevens
Nancy Gail Organ, age 80, of Fort Smith went to heaven on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born April 9, 1938, in Fort Smith, where she lived all her life. She was a proud mother to her daughter, Debbie. Nancy retired from St. Edward Mercy Hospital after 33 years of dedicated service. For many years she enjoyed teaching children in Sunday school with her daughter at East Side Baptist Church. She was dearly loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sister, Sandra Parsons of Tulsa; a stepdaughter, Kalta Sexton of Fort Smith; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Organ; her daughter, Debbie Organ Stevens; and her parents, Everette Guthrie and Helen McAdams.
Debra Ann Organ Stevens, age 47, of Fort Smith went to heaven on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 11, 1971, in Fort Smith. Debbie was a devoted newspaper carrier for the Southwest Times Record for over 20 years. She was a faithful member of East Side Baptist Church. For many years, she and her mother Nancy shared a classroom and taught many, many children in Sunday school.
She is survived by many family members and friends. She has joined her parents, Nancy and Clarence Organ; grandparents, Robert and Helen McAdams, Everette and Eva Guthrie and Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Organ; as well as her beloved little dog, Sammy, to walk together with our Lord, Jesus Christ.
A memorial service for Nancy and Debbie will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at East Side Baptist Church in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 18, 2019