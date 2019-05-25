|
|
Nancy Reynolds
Nancy Marylyn Reynolds, age 86, died Monday, April 29, 2019, in Mesquite, Nev. She was born Dec. 25, 1932, in Fort Smith to Charles Albert and Nora Belle Ferrier Boger. Sept. 22, 1950, she married Wayman Doss Reynolds in Fort Smith.
Nancy lived most of her life in Fort Smith. She lived for a brief time in Tennessee and for the last five years with her daughter, Susie in Logandale, Nev. She managed the Fort Smith Girls Club for nearly 25 years. She then worked as a purchasing agent for an Army cots and chairs manufacturer and later for the largest fishing bait and lure company in the United States.
Nancy lived a life of service. She could always be found doing good for others. With over 40 years of sobriety, she helped others in Alcoholics Anonymous as a sponsor and a friend. She was a master gardener and loved being outside.
Survivors include her husband, Wayman Doss of Logandale; daughter, Susie Jones of Logandale; five grandchildren, including a recently found granddaughter, Joyce Slomer; and 24 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Lindy; son-in-law, Kevin Jones; and two grandchildren.
Celebration of Life was held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Logandale Chapel in the Relief Society Room, 3245 Moapa Valley Blvd., Logandale.
Published in Times Record on May 26, 2019