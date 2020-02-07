Home

Nancy Roberts Obituary
Nancy Roberts
Nancy Kathleen Roberts passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 21, 1939, in Murfreesboro to the late Oscar Lee Baber and Martha Kathleen (Alford) Baber. She was 80 years old. Nancy's love of music shined as she was a member of the Fort Smith Musical Coterie and Fort Smith Symphony Guild. She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Fort Smith. Nancy's early years were spent in Murfreesboro and Waldron. In her later years, she was a long-time resident of Charleston and Fort Smith.
She is survived by three sons, Keith Roberts and wife Ellen, Brad Roberts and wife Judy and Travis Roberts and wife Laura; and four grandchildren, Barrett and Laci Roberts and Mariel, Jonathan and Daniel Roberts.
Nancy's life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston. Burial will follow at Duncan Cemetery in Waldron, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 8, 2020
