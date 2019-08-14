Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936

Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Greenwood, AR

Nancy Whisenhunt Obituary
Nancy Whisenhunt
Nancy Carrol Whisenhunt, 82, of Hackett passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at her home. She was a retired receptionist for Balkman Chiropractic Clinic and a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Pennington of Hackett and Deborah Bradley of Oklahoma City; two brothers, Perry Babb of Cameron and Maurice Babb of Pointe, Texas; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Whisenhunt; and one sister, Betsy Ann Hill.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Greenwood with burial at Mount Zion Cemetery in Hackett, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 4-6 p.m.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 15, 2019
