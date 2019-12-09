|
Naomi Coddington
Naomi Ruth Coddington, 85, of Fort Smith passed away Dec. 7, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was born Sept. 24, 1934, in Alma to William L. and Ruth Dee (Kendrick) Rye. She was a retired sales clerk, a former member of the Eagles Auxiliary and of the Nazarene faith.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Haskel and Roland Rye; and three sisters, Bonnie Wilson, Lissie Peevy and Marie Young.
She is survived by two sons, Kenny Coddington of Huntington and Barry Coddington and his wife Tami of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Tara Cole and her husband Lance of Rogers and Eric Coddington of Frisco, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Kenley and Keller Cole; and Darrell Edwards of Katy, Texas, who was like a son to her.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Haven Heights Baptist Church with burial to follow at Alma City Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Roger Dye, Benny Clark and Cliff and Clint Hays.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 10, 2019