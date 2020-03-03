Home

Naomi (Bagley) Ogdon, 85, of Muldrow died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at First Assembly of God Church in Muldrow with private burial at Cottonwood Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; two daughters, Eva Coleman of Muldrow and Linda Dillon of Bixby, Okla.; five sisters, Edith Lee of Sallisaw, Helen Fouts of Spiro, Wilma Faulkner of Pocola and Annetta Bearce and Jeanice Rhoads, both of Alma; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Viewing and visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020
