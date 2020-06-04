Naomi Parker
Naomi Kathryn Parker, 86, of Ozark died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Little Rock.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Gar Creek Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
She is survived by five daughters, Rebecca and Misty Parker, Sherrel McMahand, Christy Watkins and Shae Kingsley; three sons, Michael, Robert and Bill Parker; three sisters, Wanda Millican, Wilma Yocum and Thelma Gibson; a brother, Paul McClung; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
