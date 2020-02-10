|
Naomi Thompson
Naomi Marie Thompson, 78, of Roland passed away Feb. 8, 2020. She was born June 13, 1941, in Fort Smith to William Thomas Carter and Theresa Naomi Williams Carter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Thompson; two sisters, Mary Frances Richardson and Ora Joyce; and a brother, Charles Carter.
She is survived by a sister, Carolyn Varner; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 11, 2020