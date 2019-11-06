Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Natalie Holley


1932 - 2019
Natalie Holley Obituary
Natalie Holley
Natalie Holley, 87, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 1, 2019. She was born Aug. 20, 1932, in Huntington to Isom Turner and Colon Neisler Turner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred Holley; and three brothers, Damon, Wayne and Delbert Turner.
She is survived by a son, Greg Holley of Fayetteville; a sister, Gloria Helm; and three brothers, Bill, Gary, and Hoyt Turner.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 7, 2019
