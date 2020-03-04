Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan McLaughlin

Send Flowers
Nathan McLaughlin Obituary
Nathan McLaughlin
Nathan Ray McLaughlin, 37, of Heavener died Monday, March 2, 2020, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Conser Cemetery.
He is survived by two daughters: Kylee and Kadence McLaughlin; a son, Kolton McLaughlin; his father, Danny McLaughlin; two sisters, Amanda Stallings and Bridget Yandell; his grandmothers, Queta Hamner and Martha Naylor; and his grandfather, Roger Naylor.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -