|
|
|
Nathan McLaughlin
Nathan Ray McLaughlin, 37, of Heavener died Monday, March 2, 2020, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Heavener with burial at Conser Cemetery.
He is survived by two daughters: Kylee and Kadence McLaughlin; a son, Kolton McLaughlin; his father, Danny McLaughlin; two sisters, Amanda Stallings and Bridget Yandell; his grandmothers, Queta Hamner and Martha Naylor; and his grandfather, Roger Naylor.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 6, 2020