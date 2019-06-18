|
Nathan Pettit
Nathan Joe Pettit, 41, of Marble City died Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at House of Praise Church with burial at Flute Springs Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by mother and stepfather, Donna and Tex Pettit; father and stepmother, Joe and Mollie Pettit; four sisters, Georgetta Bland, Samantha Hall, Mindy Long and Amber Connelly; six brothers, John, Martin, Kevin, Johnny, Thomas and John Pettit; and his grandmother, Polly Christie.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday at his home.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019
