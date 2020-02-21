|
Nathan Pettygrew
Nathan Buel Pettygrew, 35, of Barling passed away Feb. 20, 2020. He was born Jan. 14, 1985, in Fort Smith. Nathan was a sports enthusiast and coached his sons' football teams. He loved playing basketball with all the neighborhood kids. Spending time with his children brought him the greatest joy.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Pettygrew; two children, Gabriel and Shaylee Pettygrew; two stepchildren, Parkyr and Blake Wilburn; his mother, Rose Pettygrew; his father and stepmother, Marvin and Tammy Pettygrew; along with extended family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 25 at Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 22, 2020