Nathaniel Teehee

Nathaniel Teehee, 78, of Muldrow died Sept. 11, 2020.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Bellefonte Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory- Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by a daughter, Dorothy Teehee; two sons, Jeff and Rick Teehee; six sisters, Lucinda Duncan, Diane Winney, Jennie Wolfe, Leona Cochran, Ally Teehee and Bernice Powell; seven brothers, Albert, Danny, Clinton, Dennis, Kenneth, George and Henry Teehee; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wedneday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store