Nathaniel Teehee
Nathaniel Teehee, 78, of Muldrow died Sept. 11, 2020.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Bellefonte Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory- Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a daughter, Dorothy Teehee; two sons, Jeff and Rick Teehee; six sisters, Lucinda Duncan, Diane Winney, Jennie Wolfe, Leona Cochran, Ally Teehee and Bernice Powell; seven brothers, Albert, Danny, Clinton, Dennis, Kenneth, George and Henry Teehee; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wedneday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.