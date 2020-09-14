1/
Nathaniel Teehee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathaniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathaniel Teehee
Nathaniel Teehee, 78, of Muldrow died Sept. 11, 2020.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Bellefonte Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory- Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by a daughter, Dorothy Teehee; two sons, Jeff and Rick Teehee; six sisters, Lucinda Duncan, Diane Winney, Jennie Wolfe, Leona Cochran, Ally Teehee and Bernice Powell; seven brothers, Albert, Danny, Clinton, Dennis, Kenneth, George and Henry Teehee; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wedneday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved