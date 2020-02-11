Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel - Greenwood
2911 W Hwy 10
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Neal Sisk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neal Sisk


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neal Sisk Obituary
Neal Sisk
Neal E. Sisk, 74, of Mansfield went to his heavenly home on Feb. 10, 2020. Neal was born Oct. 4, 1945, in Fort Smith, the son of Earl N. and Essie Melle Sisk. Neal was in the Air National Guard for six years and worked for Whirlpool for 42 years, until his retirement in 2007. He retired to spend more time with his family, grandbabies and great-grandbabies. He loved his family and they loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald Earl Sisk.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bettie Jo Sisk of the home; two daughters, Teresa Ann Peterson (Keith) and Terre Lin Traylor (Ray), both of Mansfield; three grandchildren, William Wayne Traylor (Victoria) and Oren Ray Traylor, both of Mansfield, and Niki Peterson (Rob Prater) of Huntington; and four great-grandchildren, Connor and Genevieve Traylor and Hailie and Abbigail Prater.
A celebration of life is being planned for the spring. Family and friends will be notified when the date is set.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -