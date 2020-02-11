|
|
Neal Sisk
Neal E. Sisk, 74, of Mansfield went to his heavenly home on Feb. 10, 2020. Neal was born Oct. 4, 1945, in Fort Smith, the son of Earl N. and Essie Melle Sisk. Neal was in the Air National Guard for six years and worked for Whirlpool for 42 years, until his retirement in 2007. He retired to spend more time with his family, grandbabies and great-grandbabies. He loved his family and they loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald Earl Sisk.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bettie Jo Sisk of the home; two daughters, Teresa Ann Peterson (Keith) and Terre Lin Traylor (Ray), both of Mansfield; three grandchildren, William Wayne Traylor (Victoria) and Oren Ray Traylor, both of Mansfield, and Niki Peterson (Rob Prater) of Huntington; and four great-grandchildren, Connor and Genevieve Traylor and Hailie and Abbigail Prater.
A celebration of life is being planned for the spring. Family and friends will be notified when the date is set.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Greenwood.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 12, 2020