1/1
Neal Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neal Wagner
Neal B. Wagner, age 89, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He had a successful career with Mickle Wagner Coleman Engineers and Surveyors of Fort Smith, where he held the position of head of survey and construction inspections. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra J. Wagner; and a son, Dennis M. Wagner.
He is survived by two sons, Curtis Wagner and wife Esther of Wesley and Mark Wagner and wife Sharon of Van Buren; a daughter-in-law, Beverly Wagner of Charleston; five grandchildren, Tabatha Elrod, Daniel Wagner, Leah Davis, Jessica Hadlock and Westley Wagner; a host of great-grandkids; and his loving friend, Norma Hopkins.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers are Daniel Wagner, Westley Wagner, Errol Wagner, Keagen Wagner, Grayson Wagner and Adin Hadlock.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Online tributes may be made at OckerFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved