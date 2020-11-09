Neal Wagner
Neal B. Wagner, age 89, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He had a successful career with Mickle Wagner Coleman Engineers and Surveyors of Fort Smith, where he held the position of head of survey and construction inspections. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra J. Wagner; and a son, Dennis M. Wagner.
He is survived by two sons, Curtis Wagner and wife Esther of Wesley and Mark Wagner and wife Sharon of Van Buren; a daughter-in-law, Beverly Wagner of Charleston; five grandchildren, Tabatha Elrod, Daniel Wagner, Leah Davis, Jessica Hadlock and Westley Wagner; a host of great-grandkids; and his loving friend, Norma Hopkins.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Honorary pallbearers are Daniel Wagner, Westley Wagner, Errol Wagner, Keagen Wagner, Grayson Wagner and Adin Hadlock.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Online tributes may be made at OckerFuneralHome.com
.