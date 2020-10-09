Ned Wernick
Ned Wernick, age 96, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home in Pensacola, Fla. He was born Dec. 21, 1923, in New York City to Max Wernick and Katherine Teitelbaum.
Ned was a proud U.S. Marine aircrewman and U.S. Air Force officer. He was a devoted husband and father, a talented craftsman and a friend to all.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; two sons, Max (Mary Ann) and Joel (Lyndy); two daughters, Linda Del Carlo and Amy Braden; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pending funeral arrangements are under the direction of Oak Lawn Funeral Home in Pensacola.
.