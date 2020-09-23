Neil Brannon

Neil Brannon, age 79, of Arkoma passed away Sept. 22, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 29, 1940, in Muse to Jewel Dean (Hall) and Ammon James Brannon.

Neil was a lifelong resident of Le Flore County. He loved God, his family and people. He served in education for 41 years. He started his career in Fanshawe as a teacher and coach and ended his career as superintendent of Arkoma Schools. At that time, Neil had the opportunity to serve his people as their state representative for eight years, where he accomplished many things for the people of Le Flore County.

He was a lifelong member of Community of Christ Church, where he served as an elder. His greatest passion was the outdoors because that's where he and God could visit through prayer. He was married to his loving wife, Gail, for 56 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Helen Barrett and husband Fred of Trona, Calif.; three brothers, Bob and Mickey Brannon of Arkoma, Gene Brannon of Trona and Lonnie Brannon of Fanshawe; a sister-in-law, Kay Bowlin of Rison; and a brother-in-law, Gordon Semore of Poteau.

Surviving family members include his wife, Gail of the home; a daughter, Launa Benson and husband David of Poteau; two granddaughters, Breanna Womack and husband Shawn and Briley Pulley and husband Paul, both of Poteau; three great-grandsons, Benson and Brawnson Womack and Ammon Pulley; four sisters-in-law, Dawna Brannon of Poteau, June and Andy Weant of Cameron and Norma Semore and Donna McKinney, both of Poteau; and numerous nieces, nephews and family members.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25 at Evans Chapel with High Priest Sally McGowen officiating and interment to follow at Fanshawe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Brannon, John Barteis, Russ Semore, Bart Semore, Kenneth Corn, Buck Cauthron and Jerry McAlester.

Honorary pallbearers are Roger Sharp, Austin Morton, Ron Glen, Andy Weant, Bert Corr and Nolen Branscum.



