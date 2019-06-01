|
|
Nelda Morland
Nelda Ruth Morland, 79, of Van Buren passed from this life Friday, May 31, 2019. Nelda loved her family and the Lord with her whole heart. She was dedicated to her church and her Crosspoint Church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Carmen Young; and a grandson, Chase Morland.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband, James Morland of the home; a son, Damon Morland of Van Buren; her siblings, Frankie Young and Loretta West, both of Van Buren; two grandchildren, Derek Morland and wife London and Kerra Thompson and husband Clint; six great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Parker, Ryker, Tatym, Braydn and Kamryn; and five nieces, Kim, Karen, Dayna, Karla and Kelly.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Tom Unverzagt, Tommy Carlton, Tony Jester, Dan McEntire, David Atwell and Mike Ebert.
Published in Times Record on June 2, 2019