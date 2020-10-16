1/
Nell Wolfe
Nell Wolfe
Nell Wolfe, 77, of Fort Smith passed away Oct. 7, 2020. She was born Oct. 12, 2020, in Fort Smith to Jack Roy Rozell and Alta M. (Crossland) Rozell.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lorena Henry and husband Robert, Arnold Carter and wife Geneva and Nelson Edward Rozell.
She is survived by a daughter, Melissa Ann Wakley and husband Bill; two grandchildren, Kali and Logan Wakley; two sisters, Jeweldean Porta and Loretta Bryan and husband Mack; a brother, Cleve Lee Carter and wife Lola; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Rozell.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
