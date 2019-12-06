|
Nellie Hamilton
Nellie Mae Johnson Hamilton, 89, passed away Dec. 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. She was born April 6, 1930, to Clyde and Cora Johnson in the Big Narrows community, east of Greenwood; she was the youngest and last surviving of 12 children. She married Charles "Frank" F. Hamilton in 1950 and they were married 47 years until his death in 1997. They lived on their family farm in the Mount Zion community and raised their family there.
Brothers and sisters who predeceased her are Ethel Mae Johnson, Helen Leona Johnson, Nettie Elizabeth Johnson Martin Marsden, Frank Fred Johnson, Lillian "Billie" Faye Johnson Holland, Charlie Jesse Johnson, Flora Bell Johnson Ibison, Ruth Mae Johnson Francis, Earl Thomas Johnson, Margie Lee Johnson Puckett and Burt Johnson.
She is survived by three children, Debbie Moore (Patrick) of Nashville, Charlie Hamilton (LaRhesa) of Hackett and Danny Hamilton (Kathy) of Norman, Okla. She was blessed with five grandchildren, Michael Hamilton (Ashley) of Panama City Beach, Fla., Joseph Hamilton (Amber) of Linn, Mo., Jamie Freeman (Surene) of Hackett, Daniel Hamilton (Tiffany) of Alexandria, Va., and Mandy Hamilton Bartlett (Andrew) of Norman and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Mountain View Cemetery in Hackett.
Visitation with family and friends will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 8, 2019