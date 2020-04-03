|
|
Nelson Wilhelm
Dr. Nelson Wilhelm, 78, of Fort Smith went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020. He was born Oct. 17, 1941, in Clarksville to Paul Eugene Wilhelm and Mattie Helen Brown Wilhelm.
Nelson received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Ouachita Baptist University in 1965. He then graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1968 and received his Doctor of Ministry in 1997 from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary. He pastored churches in Benton, Hot Springs, Waldron and Lingleville, Texas, and was director of missions for Concord Baptist Association in Fort Smith from 1991-2007. His foreign mission work took him to many countries, including Nicaragua, Nigeria, Guatemala, Honduras, Brazil, Bulgaria and Vietnam. He was also a published author and enjoyed piloting a little Cessna 150, oil painting, woodworking, his dog Bo and his cat Face.
Nelson is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elaine Wilhelm; a daughter, Julie Shaffer and husband Brett of Springdale; a son, John Wilhelm of Oklahoma City; a brother, David Wilhelm of Jackson, Ala.; along with extended family and friends.
Services at this time are private. Memorial service to honor Nelson's life will be scheduled at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Lottie Moon Foreign Missions c/o Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old Highway 71, Fort Smith, AR 72916.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 4, 2020