Neta Rice

Neta Genelle Rice, 94, of Fort Smith died Aug. 9, 2020.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Smith Mortuary in Charleston with burial at 1:30 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Hendrix; three sons, Michael, Billy and Phillip Rice; a sister, Bonnie Thomas; and 20 grandchildren.

Viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



