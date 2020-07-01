Neta Stewart
Neta Marcelle Stewart, 76, of Barling went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Mansfield to Elbert and Margaret Venable. She was married to John Stewart. Neta was a retired cosmetologist and also retired from Baldor Electric in Fort Smith. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Jenny Lind, where she enjoyed leading the children's choir and singing in the adult choir for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and a sister.
Neta leaves behind her husband, John; four sons, Jay (Teresa) of Bentonville, Steve (Denise) and Warren (Debbie), both of Fort Smith, and Keith (Kim) of Wister; a sister, Lynette Woolridge of Queen City, Texas; a sister-in-law, Pat Venable of Rogers; nine grandchildren, Ryan Stewart (Kori) and Lauren Branson (Denton), both of Fort Smith, Megan Briley (Chris) of Midwest City, Okla., Jacob Stewart of Fayetteville, Paige Brooks (Jamie) of Van Buren and Mary, Sarah, Anna Grace and Ruth Stewart, all of Wister; and six great-grandchildren.
Neta's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3 at Faith Baptist Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will Keith Stewart and her grandsons.
In honor of Neta, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 14511 Old Jenny Loop Road, Greenwood, AR 72936.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
