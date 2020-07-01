1/1
Neta Stewart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Neta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neta Stewart
Neta Marcelle Stewart, 76, of Barling went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Mansfield to Elbert and Margaret Venable. She was married to John Stewart. Neta was a retired cosmetologist and also retired from Baldor Electric in Fort Smith. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Jenny Lind, where she enjoyed leading the children's choir and singing in the adult choir for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and a sister.
Neta leaves behind her husband, John; four sons, Jay (Teresa) of Bentonville, Steve (Denise) and Warren (Debbie), both of Fort Smith, and Keith (Kim) of Wister; a sister, Lynette Woolridge of Queen City, Texas; a sister-in-law, Pat Venable of Rogers; nine grandchildren, Ryan Stewart (Kori) and Lauren Branson (Denton), both of Fort Smith, Megan Briley (Chris) of Midwest City, Okla., Jacob Stewart of Fayetteville, Paige Brooks (Jamie) of Van Buren and Mary, Sarah, Anna Grace and Ruth Stewart, all of Wister; and six great-grandchildren.
Neta's life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3 at Faith Baptist Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Booneville, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will Keith Stewart and her grandsons.
In honor of Neta, memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 14511 Old Jenny Loop Road, Greenwood, AR 72936.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved