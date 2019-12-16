|
Nettie Brock
Nettie Sue Brock, 76, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born March 6, 1943, in Haworth, Okla., to the late Curtis and Essie Farmer. She retired from Tyson Foods in Van Buren and was a member of CrossPointe Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, R.C. Farmer.
She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda J. Yarbrough of Van Buren; a son, Rickey C. Parks of Haworth; a sister, Julia Manor of New Boston, Texas; a brother, Austin Farmer of Idabel, Okla.; three grandchildren, Vandifer Yarbrough of the home, Tessa Davis and husband Preston of Van Buren and Steven Mitchell and wife Stephanie of Hugo, Okla.; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Vandifer Yarbrough, Kale Yarbrough, Evan Yarbrough, Preston Davis, Alec Davis and Steven Mitchell.
Honorary pallbearers are Edwin Yarbrough and George Johnson.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 17, 2019