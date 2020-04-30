|
Nettie Norvell
Nettie Marie Norvell, 74, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her home. She was a homemaker and the widow of Homer Norvell.
She is survived by two daughters, Becky Lowry and Elizabeth Norvell, both of Greenwood; and a sister, Vanda Morgan of Tahlequah, Okla.
Private graveside service will be held Monday, May 4 at Clark's Chapel Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on May 3, 2020