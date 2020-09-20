1/1
Nevaeha Everett
2008 - 2020
Nevaeha Joe Everett, 11, of Hackett passed from this life Sept. 16, 2020. She was born Dec. 6, 2008 in Fort Smith to Alan Everett and Tori Cantrell.
Nevaeha was a 6th grader at Hackett Elementary School. She liked to draw, loved horses and was fond of most animals. She always wanted to keep the animals she found or purchase animals.
Nevaeha was preceded in death by her mother, Rebecca Everett; and sister, MaKayla Joe Everett.
She is survived by her father, Alan Everett of Greenville, Ohio; step-mother, Torie Cantrell of Hackett; maternal grandparents, Mary Lou Montgomery of Moody, Texas, Ronald Dean Montgomery of Brownwood, Texas, and Linda Alexander of Pocola; two uncles, Addison Jay Everett and Wesley LaGrand.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
