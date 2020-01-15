|
|
Nevin Beachy
Nevin Allen Beachy, age 87, of Fort Smith passed away Jan. 13, 2020. He was born May 29, 1932, in Greenwood, Del., to the late Alvin and Pauline (Bender) Beachy. Nevin was raised in the Conservative Mennonite church and because of his stance as a conscientious objector, he served in alternative service for his country by rebuilding homes in Germany after World War II. Beginning in 1961, he began a lifelong occupation as a nursing home administrator and with great compassion did his best to provide loving care and dignity for his patients in the final chapter of their lives. His career took him to nursing homes in Grantsville, Md., El Dorado and Jonesboro, where he retired in 1999. In 2013, he and Anna Marie moved to Fort Smith to be near their sons.
Nevin was a devoted follower of Christ. He put God first in everything he did and family was a close second. He was a very active member of The Gideons International and served on the local and state cabinet in Arkansas for many years. He was very active in church and was more than willing to do whatever was necessary to help the pastor as well as members in any capacity.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Vivian Beachy; and a brother, Willard Beachy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Anna Marie (Hershberger) Beachy; two sons, Allen (Janet) of Fort Smith and Wayne (Cathy) of Broken Arrow, Okla.; two daughters, Cindy (Tim) Bryan of Hendersonville, Tenn., and Grace (David) Strong of Windermere, Fla.; 15 grandchildren, Alisa Phommavong, Michelle Howard, Keith Beachy, Caitlyn Shipley, Matthew Beachy, Justin Bryan, Cody Bryan, Evan Bryan, Park Beachy, Pierce Beachy, Paige Beachy, Jake Strong, Eli Strong, Isaiah Strong and Anna Strong; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lester (Mary) Beachy of Greenwood, Del., and Leonard (Carolyn) Beachy of Lebanon, Ohio; and three sisters, Grace (Harvey) Mast and Beatrice (Leonard) Stutzman, both of Greenwood, Del., and Donna (Wayne) Burkhart of Monterey, Mass.
Celebration of life memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Grace Fellowship Church, 10303 Highway 45, Fort Smith. Edwards Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Edwards Funeral Home, 201 N. 12th St., Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to The Gideons International online at www.gideons.org/donate.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020