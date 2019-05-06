|
|
Ngonkeo Phoneseya
Ngonkeo Phoneseya, 65, of Fort Smith passed away May 4, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Feb. 7, 1954, in Ban Keun, Laos. He worked at OK Foods.
He is survived by his wife, Syamphone Ratsavong of home; one daughter, Angela Fortune of Van Buren; one son, Donny Phoneseya of Fort Smith; two brothers; two sisters; and four grandchildren, Preston, Alexis, Aaron and William.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Funeral and cremation services are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on May 7, 2019