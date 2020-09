Nicholas StrunkNicholas Allan Strunk, 38, of Greenwood passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his home. He was a former employee of Anderson Survey Co. in Van Buren.He is survived by his wife, Maria Strunk; a son, Jurney Strunk; a stepdaughter, Hope Myers; his father, Billie Strunk; and a sister, Julie Brown.Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 4 at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com