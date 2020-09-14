1/
Nick Garrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nick Garrett
Nick Garrett, 33, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 14, 1986, in Fort Smith. He worked for Concord Water and Sewer and was a member of The Refuge Ministries in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Maria of the home; a daughter, Serena Garrett of the home; a son, Brent Garrett of the home; his parents, Connie Gregory of Rudy and Charles Garrett of Alma; two sisters, Jenna Garrett and Joni Garrett, both of Rudy; a brother, Anthony Garrett of Texas; and his grandparents, Bill and Barbara Garrett of Alma.
Family-hosted memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at The Refuge Ministries. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved