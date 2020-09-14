Nick Garrett
Nick Garrett, 33, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 14, 1986, in Fort Smith. He worked for Concord Water and Sewer and was a member of The Refuge Ministries in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Maria of the home; a daughter, Serena Garrett of the home; a son, Brent Garrett of the home; his parents, Connie Gregory of Rudy and Charles Garrett of Alma; two sisters, Jenna Garrett and Joni Garrett, both of Rudy; a brother, Anthony Garrett of Texas; and his grandparents, Bill and Barbara Garrett of Alma.
Family-hosted memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 at The Refuge Ministries. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com
