Nick Napier
Nickie "Nick" Napier, 77, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Feb. 2, 1943, in Sapulpa, Okla., to Elmer Joe and Martha (Stanphill) Napier. He worked as an assembly line worker for Whirlpool and was formerly in the National Guard. Nick was a member of Goddard United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Napier of Fort Smith; four sons, Greg Napier and wife Brook of Fort Smith, Mike Napier of Fort Smith, Chris Napier and wife Terri of Greenwood and Kevin Napier and wife Christy of Fort Smith; a sister, Rosie Moore of Springdale; 10 grandchildren, Megan, Emily, Alyssa and Hayden Napier, Braden and Madelynne Horton, Brittany Garrett, Brandon and Matthew Buchert and Sophia Melrose; and six great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
