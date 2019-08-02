|
Nick Villalobos
Nick Andrew Villalobos, 52, of Fort Smith died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home.
Graveside service with military honors will be 10 a.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by a daughter, Kyana Wood; a son, Nicholas Villalobos; his mother, Rita O'Campo; his father, Tony Villalobos; a sister, Ashley Villalobos; a brother, Anthony Villalobos; and a stepbrother, Kurt Scott.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 3, 2019